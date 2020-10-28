Standing Rock © Joanne Teasdale
“I don’t care how dark it gets, after every night there comes a day.” Rev. F.D. Reese
On the Bus © Joanne Teasdale
One Million Bones © Joanne Teasdale
Click on images to see a larger size.
“They tried to bury us, but they didn’t know we are seeds.” Mexican proverb.
Sarahi Salamanca © Mark Tuschman
Jesus Pineda Ramierz © Mark Tuschman
© Mark Tuschman
© Mark Tuschman
© Mark Tuschman
© Camille Seaman
© Camille Seaman
© Camille Seaman
“Never doubt the fact that photography bears witness unlike any other art form” C.R.
© David Burnett
© David Burnett
© David Burnett
Paradise CA 2018 © Barbara Peacock
Paradise CA 2018 © Barbara Peacock
Paradise CA 2018 © Barbara Peacock
Greta Tintin Eleanora Ernman Thunberg – Standing For Us All, 2019 ©Shane Balkowitsch
The Education Sheep © Karen Bullock
Spider Monkey © Karen Bullock
Macaque © Anne Berry
“The least I can do is give a voice to those who can not talk.” Jane Goodall.
To learn more about these photographers please click on their names.
Shane Balkowitsch
Anne Berry
Karen Bullock
David Burnett
Barbara Peacock
Camille Seaman
Joanne Teasdale
Mark Tuschman