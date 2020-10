Beginning © Lesha Rodriquez

Lesha Rodriguez is the 2020 Denis Roussel Award winner.

We are pleased to feature her work on Rfotofolio.

Birth © Lesha Rodriguez

Man Woman © Lesha Rodriguez

Movement © Lesha Rodriguez

The Start © Lesha Rodriguez

Time © Lesha Rodriguez

Woman Parts © Lesha Rodriguez

To learn more about the work of Lesha Rodriguez please visit her page at Lesha Rodriguez.