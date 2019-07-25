The Denis Roussel Award

2018 marked the introduction of The Denis Roussel Award on Rfotofolio.

We first met Denis in 2013 when he entered our call What is Beauty? He worked on projects where even the compost bin was his muse, showing us that there is beauty everywhere.

If you where lucky enough to have a conversation with Denis, or to be a student of his, you knew how much Denis loved photography.

Denis was a photographer and educator. He loved sharing the beauty of the outdoors with his family and friends, and in his photography he shared that beauty with us. In 2017, Denis lost his battle with cancer. All of us lost the pleasure of seeing new work from this creative and resourceful artist.

We wanted in some small way help continue his legacy, and so the Denis Roussel Award was established.

To learn more about Denis Roussel please visit his page at Denis Roussel.

The Denis Roussel Award is open to all photographers whose work is based on the historical/alternative photographic processes, including silver gelatin.

Applications are accepted on March 5th of each year. One applicant will be chosen for the Denis Roussel Award by our guest juror based on a portfolio of work and a written statement.

Thank you to Rachel Wilson-Roussel for your encouragement and support. Thank you to our sponsors and supporters, and the photographers that make this possible.

Thank you Denis for your inspiration.

To learn how you can help please visit A Way to Help.