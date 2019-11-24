For the 2019 Rfotofolio Call we where honored to have Sally Davies, Kat Kiernan, and Brian Taylor as our guest jurors. Rfotofolio also includes our selections in todays annoucement.

We asked each juror to selected their three top portfolios, works of merit, and top selections in dimensional work. This was no easy task. All the jurors commented about the difficulty in making selections because of the high quality of work submitted. Be it color or black and white, street photography or abstract, you inspired us with the amazing work that you created. If your work does not appear here do not be discouraged. There was so much wonderful work that we could not select simply because we are limited to three choices.

Thank you for entering this years call. By doing so, we are able to see work that we might have missed. Your entry fee helps supports Rfotofolio and the grants we give each year.

Thank you to the jurors, for your time and thoughtful choices. We were happy to hear that you felt as we did that there was so much wonderful work that this process was a challenge.

Thank you to Lensbaby for sponsoring the Lensbaby Award*. Thank you to Carol Boss and Hahnemühle paper for your support of Rfotofolio and this years Hahnemühle paper award**.

The selections where based on the portfolio of work not just the image you see below.

Selections from Sally Davies

Three-dimensional Work

Melanie Walker

High Tide © Melanie Walker

This is no long just about the photo, it is part of something else. You have to get physical and actually hold these-become part of the object, in order to get inside and experience the artist’s message. Sally Davies

Wayne Swanson

Love the personal storytelling. I think the images are successfully applied to the square here also. I admire photographers who are thinking outside the flat box these days and experimenting with alternative surfaces, from unusual papers to these shapes. Sally Davies

Photography

Mollie Schaidt

Each photo’s composition and lighting is engaging, but much more than that is how they are all part of a much larger story. So intimate. I feel like the artist is telling me a secret. This is what photography is all about to me these days. Storytelling. This persons story feels authentic. Beautiful. Sally Davies

Diane Cockerill

Love the vibe of these. the rain is so tactile- I am behind the glass looking out. So I am dry, but very much in that place. Very romantic and melancholy vibe. Also, telephone poles can feel almost religous with the cross shapes. Not necessarily christian- the cross is as old as life itself, used in many ways by countless civilizations. The cross is part of our collective unconscious, and its used perfectly here. Sally Davies

Ernie Luppi

Very engaging. I hope that photography continues to serve us in this way, as it has historically, and that photographers continue to keep this going. We all need to tell our stories for future generations to know their legacy. There is nothing more powerful than an image to impart information. Love the story telling theme here. The photos hold their own technically and are well shot, and are successful on their own as well. Sally Davies

Work of Merit

James Ritchie

A master of light here. Dark and mysterious very theatrical. The lack of people in these sets really makes for a lonely vibe. Gorgeous. Sally Davies

Selections from Kat Kiernan

Three-dimensional Work

Diana Bloomfield

Vicki Wilson Hunt

Photography

Doug Winter

Cornelius and April © Doug Winter

Kathryn Mayo

Kaitlyn Danielson

Work of Merit

Christian Klant

Beth Galton

Emilija Petrauskiene

Apple Pale Green © Emilija Petrauskiene

Selections from Brian Taylor

Three-dimensional Work

Melanie Walker

A beautifully innovative blending of sculpture with photography. Very soulful and heartfelt solutions for presenting photographic imagery as dimensional art objects—especially as shelters. The artist has overcome challenges and created elegantly poetic content and subject matter that conveys a universality that reaches out and connects with each viewer. Brian Taylor

Diana Bloomfield

Beautiful and meticulous integration of photographs with handmade books! The artist has taken the traditionally flat photograph and allowed in to literally “blossom” into three dimensional artwork. I particularly enjoy the rare and refreshing aspect of allowing the viewer to touch and interact with the artwork. Such dedication and energy towards the technical printing of the images, from cyanotypes to multiple gum prints—not to mention the masterful binding of handmade books, Bravo. Brian Taylor

Photography

Kathryn Mayo

Powerful portraiture related to an important city in American history. The artist mastered truly daunting technical challenges with courage and tenacity and an innovative approach. This will stand as historical documents in years to come. Brain Taylor

Evy Huppert

Beautiful and soulful imagery. Elegantly composed studies in light and shadow containing spiritual, poetic content. Successful use of the square format with superb highlight and shadow detail. Brian Taylor

Rachael Short

Beautiful platinum prints depicting elegant traditional subject matter from nudes to still-lives. These studies in light and shadow carry a spirituality and positive energy about living today and appreciating our surrounding world.

Brian Taylor

Work of Merit

Jo Fields

What a fantastic day! The artist is so right in viewing this as a serendipitous opportunity. Beautifully photographed with very important shallow depth of field, I particularly like the tone of the monochromatic prints. Bravo, what a great gift from nature! Brian Taylor

Mary Aiu

Elegantly envisioned scenes of magnificent horses running wild. Superb post processing mastery, allowing the artist to create these “stages” of absolute freedom. Beautiful use of muted, restrained color. Brian Taylor

Mollie Schaidt

Quiet yet powerful documentary photography about the artist’s home and family. The viewer can tell this took great courage to examine one’s living conditions so harshly influenced by financial struggles. Bravo, keep up the brave autobiographical work, you have revealed truly poetic and enlightening moments, mixed with strong social commentary in these images of challenging lives and living conditions. Brian Taylor

Rfotofolio Selections

Three-dimensional Work

Melanie Walker

Wayne Swanson

Vicki Wilson Hunt

Photography

Brian Kosoff

Kathryn Mayo

James Ritchie **

Works of Merit

Norm Snyder

Rachael Short

Lynda Fay Braun *

