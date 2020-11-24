We are proud to announce the Rfotofolio Selections for 2020.

This year we were honored to have Jennifer Schlesinger, and Paula Tognarelli as our guest jurors. We appreciate their time and thoughtful choices.

We asked each juror to select their top portfolios, and three works of merit in

two-dimensional work and the same for three-dimensional work. This was no easy task.

Be it color or black and white, street photography or abstract, you inspired us with the amazing work that you created. If your work does not appear here do not be discouraged. There was so much wonderful work that we could not select simply because we are limited to a certain number.

As is our tradition we include our choices for the Rfotofolio Selections.

Thank you for entering this years call. By doing so, we are able to see work that we might have missed. Your donations help support Rfotofolio and the grants we give each year.

Thank you to Carol Boss and Hahnemühle paper for your support of Rfotofolio and this years Hahnemühle Award.

Thank you to Lensbaby for sponsoring the Lensbaby Award.

This year Rfotfolio has selected Michael Darough for the Hahnemühle Award, and

E.E. McCollum for the Lensbaby Award.

The jurors made their choices based on the portfolio of work not just the image featured in todays announcement.

Selections from Paula Tognarelli

“After over twenty years of looking, it is expected that someone like me would recognize photographs. My every day connections to imagery as juror, reviewer, advisor, curator, explorer and photo fortune teller remain after a lifetime. It is difficult to call out favorites as it would be for any parent. My decisions for this juried opportunity are all based on a present-day mindset shaped by national chaos, abusive behavior, incessant media influence, swarming locusts and a pandemic.” Paula Tognarelli

Michael Darough

The Talk

” I believe there is nothing more urgent than to call out systemic racism. By choosing this portfolio I acknowledge that systemic racism exists and that I am committed to exhibiting photographs by indigenous people and people of color. This work is important. “The Talk” is real. Paula Tognarelli

Work of Merit

Philip Augustine

Convergence

“Convergence was chosen as a merit portfolio because the bold, geometric and abstract shapes stood strong and deliberate. I’m seeking structure and reliability as our present days seem erratic and chaotic. I also respond to the photographer’s artistic yet academic query and the incorporation of dual methods of approach to the final print. To me it implied an openness to varied points of view and problem solving.” Paula Tognarelli

Work of Merit

George Nobechi

Japanese Aquaria

“Exploring is learning. For eight months I’ve deprived myself of getting lost in search of wry finds. Getting lost is one of my favorite things to do. Japanese Aquaria gave me the opportunity to meander and explore safely inside my own home. Viewing these horizontal photographs of aquariums, I had the physical sensations of a personal journey. The wry finds came with an aquarium tank photographed in snow or three dolphins featured as if standing erect in a sea of green in a darkened room. My favorite is of the young child dressed in red in a space that features a walrus with long tusks.” Paula Tognarelli

Merit Winner

Diana Cheren Nygren

When the Trees are Gone

I chose When the Trees are Gone because of its imaginative nature. The word that comes to mind when I look at these photographs is “bellwether”. Absurdity is in the wind in these photographs and isn’t it though? Paula Tognarelli

Three-dimensional Work

Melanie Walker

Ghost Forest/Leaves of Absence

Nomadic Dreamer

“In the three dimensional category I chose portfolio Ghost Forest/Leaves of Absence

Nomadic Dreamer, Why? It was the fabric swaying that grabs my attention. The gallery comes alive. It is spectral figures in multiple stances and the leaves and birches blowing as if by the forest’s breath. This work is enchanting and makes me believe in magic being real.” Paula Tognarelli

Ghost Forest,Leaves of Absence © Melanie Walker Leaves of Absence © Melanie Walker

Work of Merit

Ryan Zoghlin

Lacus Plasticus

“The work of portfolio 5 – 3D incorporates sculpture and photography. Fashioning portholes and cyanotypes together in unison as beautiful objects the artist spells out a message “to save our planet”. While some will look no farther than the beauty of these art pieces, others will see deeper at the call for change.” Paula Tognarelli

Porthole 2 © Ryan Zoghlin Porthole 1 © Ryan Zoghlin

Work of Merit

Diana Bloomfield

Murmurations / Chlorophyll Figurative / The Old Garden

“I chose this portfolio because of the many examples of books this artist has made. The books are all presented as objects. And sometimes there are objects within objects. The subjects of these books are images of moments that provide respite like birds on a wire or a murmuration of starlings that fill the sky or images of the natural world made from alternative processes. ” Paula Tognarelli

Chlorophyll Figurative © Diana Bloomfield Chlorophyll Figurative © Diana Bloomfield

Selections from Jennifer Schlesinger

“There were some really wonderful submissions for this award, including familiar as well as work that was newly introduced to me. It was exciting to see so many photographers making new work during the time of our pandemic. In my selections, however, I also wanted to wait to see how some of that work will develop in due time. I was reluctant to choose such a prestigious award as this for work that was so new, still being worked on, and needed the proper time to formulate. I’m sure another juror may have approached that idea differently. For me, I think hindsight will be 20/20 (no pun intended!) and that time-lapse will be important in viewing work created during this pandemic and I look forward to seeing how such work matures, gets edited, and lives to be relevant even one year from now.

It was a tough choice to narrow the selections down to the those I did which is why I also included some merit winners. When it came to the 2D work, I chose two works which were documentary in their approach but presented quite differently. One of the two submissions I gave a top choice award to titled, The Talk by Michael Darough created in response to the Black Lives Matter movement, is timely, relevant and powerful – it is atypical ‘portrait’ photography used to tell us a story of the subject typically rendered via frontal angle perspective. This for me led me to imagine deeply the stories that lay beneath the images, asking even more questions of the photographer – always a good sign to me when I want to know more and have a dialogue with the work. The other submission, The Travelers, is a series that I have seen over many years and in fact when I saw this work finally published into a book format this past year, I thought that it was very well earned and I wanted to give it kudos via this award. The images relay an intimate story of this group of young Irish travelers and the photos are playful while also giving us a real insight into this fascinating cultural group through impactful photography.

The 3D work by Melanie Walker I chose for the top award, not only fit the bill for the literal theme of three dimensional photography, but succeeded in giving a major impact of creating a visceral experience for me, the viewer. Three dimensionality installation work should, in its holistic success, be able to transport the viewer to a sensatory experience. This work does that, and it made me long for the time when we can see artwork in person again to really feel art in the way it was meant to be experienced (i.e. not only a computer screen). In fact, jurying this show made me ultimately really miss seeing photography in person and I impatiently await the time when this pandemic is over, and when we can go out to museums and galleries, and interact through art with one another again. Thank you again for the opportunity to jury this work.” Jennifer Schlesinger

Michael Darough

The Talk

Jamie Johnson

Growing Up Travelling

Work of Merit

Wendi Schneider

The Patina Collection

Work of Merit

Tom Chambers

Tales of Heroines

Work of Merit

Greenland

Steve Giovinco

Three-dimensional Work

Melanie Walker

Ghost Forest/Leaves of Absence

Nomadic Dreamer

Nomadic Dreamer © Melanie Walker Ghost Forest © Melanie Walker

Work of Merit

Diana Bloomfield

Murmurations / Chlorophyll Figurative / The Old Garden

Murmurations of Starlings © Diana Bloomfield Murmurations of Starlings © Diana Bloomfield

Ryan Zoghlin

Lacus Plasticus

Porthole 6 © Ryan Zoghlin Porthole 1 © Ryan Zoghlin

Lisa Nebenzahl

stillScapes

Rivus © Lisa Nebenzahl Night Birds + Cloud © Lisa Nebenzahl

The Rfotofolio Selections

To recognize the creative work and the gifted photographers who created it we have chosen these outstanding portfolios. It was a difficult choice. These images for different reasons have stayed with us and we found ourselves coming back to them time and again.

Please click on an image to see it larger.

Our Stories

Oil Change © Bob Newman Boy and Walrus © George Nobechi Picnic Table © Dominic Lippillo Morning Fog © Karen Bell

Fit the Description © Michael Darough At Seventy © E.E. McCollum Artist Pulling Work © Christopher Bryson © Simon Johansson Solitude © Michael Puff

Spaces

Storefront © Norm Snyder Graceful Spaces © Danica Kus

North by Northwest © Stephane Goin The Opposite of Drab © Richard Dweck

Nature

After the Storm © Mary Aiu Locust Phases © Cyd Peroni

Riverwalk Twilight © Holden Richards Potato Starch © Robert Dash

Three-dimensional Work

Chlorophyll Figurative © Diana Bloomfield Leaves of Absence © Melanie Walker Pinhole Camera © Mary Kocol Blue Moon © Mariana Bartolomeo

Mary Aiu

Philip V. Augustin

Marianna Bartolomeo

Karen Bell

Diana Bloomfield

Christopher Bryson

Tom Chambers

Michael Darough

Robert Dash

Richard Dweck

Steve Giovinco

Stephane Goin

Simon Johansson

Jamie Johnson

Mary Kocol

Danica Kus

Dominic Lippillo

E.E. McCollum

Lisa Nebenzahl

Bob Newman

George Nobechi

Diana Cheren Nygren

Cyd Peroni

Michael Puff

Holden Richards

Wendi Schneider

Norm Snyder

Melanie Walker

Ryan Zoghlin

