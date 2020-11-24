Rfotofolio believes in community building not competition so our call may be different from others.

How the Process Works

Everyone sees art differently and with that in mind each year we ask our guest jurors to select the work that speaks to them. The more people that see you work the better. Rfotofolio is always one of the jurors.

Work is considered as a portfolio.

Artist whose work is selected will be featured on our site, in future interviews, and future publications. They will also be included in The Photographers index. .

Many of the photographers that we have met over the years, come to our attention via the Rfotofolio Call. Rfotofolio has a call once a year and submissions will be accepted on August 25.

Dates to remember.

Aug 25, 2020 Entries will be accepted.

Oct. 18, 2020 midnight CST is the deadline

Nov. 22, 2020 selections will be announced on Rfotofolio.

Some of the things that happen when you take part in a call.

You look at your work more closely. Editing becomes key. Your own selection process becomes more in tune with what you want to say. Your work is seen by people that may not have the opportunity to view your work in the past. Even if your work is not selected. You help support the organization and the community.

Criteria

Work is selected on the bases of a portfolio of seven images

All work must be done by you.

The fee is up to you and is a donation. Your donations help support Rfotofolio and the Rfotofolio Grants that we award each year.

Please follow Rfotofolio for the announcements.

To view previous Calls for Entry just click on the year.

2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013