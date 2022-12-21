We are proud to announce the Rfotofolio Selections for 2022.

This year we were honored to have Crista Dix as our guest juror. Crista we appreciate your time and thoughtful choices.

We ask the juror to select her top portfolio in two-dimensional and three-dimensional work, and Works of Merit. This was no easy task.

Be it color or black and white, street photography or abstract, you inspired us with the amazing work that you created. If your work does not appear here do not be discouraged. There was so much wonderful work that we could not select simply because we are limited to a certain number.

Thank you for entering this years call. By doing so, we are able to see work that we might have missed. Your donations help support Rfotofolio and the grants we give each year.

Thank you to Carol Boss and Hahnemühle paper for your support of Rfotofolio and this years Hahnemühle Award.

Thank you to Lensbaby for sponsoring the Lensbaby Award.

Selections from Crista Dix

Two Dimensional Work

Lisa Nebenzahl

Three Dimensional Work

Linda Barsotti

Work of Merit

Teri Figliuzzi

Work of Merit

Caitlin McCullough

Work of Merit

Hannah Latham

Work of Merit

Lynne Breitfeller

Rfotofolio Selections

Danica O. Kus

Two Dimensional Work

Three Dimensional Work

Work of Merit

Norm Snyder

Work of Merit

Liz Mamorsky

Work of Merit

Keron Psillas

Work of Merit

Debe Arlook

Outstanding Work

To encourage creative work and the gifted practitioners that created it we are recognizing the following work.

L.Aviva Diamond

Wayne Swanson

Greg Martin

Skip Dean

