“I tell myself to just start. I pick up my camera or I mix some chemicals and get the darkroom ready to print. Before I know it, I am immersed in the creative process again. I never regret “just starting” and inevitably I end up working through stagnation. As long as I learn something or practice my craft, even when I fumble, I feel accomplished.”

Maria Isabel LeBlanc

Del a Luz 6 © Maria Isabel LeBlanc

Del a Luz 5 © Maria Isabel LeBlanc

Del a Luz 3 © MariaIsabel LeBlanc

Del a Luz 1 © Maria Isabel LeBlanc

Del a Luz 2 © Maria Isabel LeBlanc

Del a Luz 4 © Maria Isabel LeBlanc

