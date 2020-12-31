2020

Part 2

Today we share the work of photographers who participated in the Denis Roussel Award and The Rfotofolio Call. Thank you to the all of the photographers that participated in these calls. Your donations help support the Rfotofolio Grant and Rfotofolio.

We would also like to say a special thanks to Lee Bass, Josephine Sacabo, Rachael Wilson Roussel, Carol Boss, Chuck Davis, Mary Aiu, Robin Robinson, Patricia Bender, and Matt Connors. Your support and encouragement has enabled us to share the work of photographers from all over the world. Sharing their art and stories helps us to understand at times a different point of view, and also to see that we may not be so different after all.

Thank you to our sponsors Hahnemühle Paper, Luna Press, Bostick and Sullivan,

Mark Nelson and PDN , Christopher James, LensBaby, and Freestyle Photo.

Thank you to jurors Christopher James, Jennifer Schlesinger, and Paula Tognarelli.

Thank you to all of the photographers that have shared their work and supported Rfotofolio.

You inspire us in this year of challenges. We look forward to 2021.

Please click on image to view larger version.

Denis Roussel Award 2020

“When I photograph, what I’m really doing is seeking answers to things.” Wynn Bullock

Beginning © Lesha Rodriquez Canyonlands © Chris Bennett Hostas, Japanese Stab Binding © Diana Bloomfield Hemicránea 6© Joaquín Paredes Afriye Wekandodis © Kathryn Mayo Last Speaker of Alutiiq © Paul Adams Anna © Anna Rotty Two Nails © David Russo Del a Luz 4 © Maria Isabel LeBlanc © Ole Brodersen © Robert Treat Manifestation of Spirit is That Where You Feel It © Douglas Nicolson © Kaitlyn Danielson Marginal Erosions © Megan Bent Gazania Speciosa © Gerardo Stübing © Tomasz Laczny Tributary © Elysabeth Cianci

To learn more about juror Christopher James please click on his name.

To learn more about the photographers please click on their names.

Lesha Rodriguez

Diana Bloomfield

Kaitlyn Danielson

Paul Adams

Chris Bennett

Megan Bent

Ole Brodersen

Elysabeth Cianci

Tomasz Laczny

Maria Isabel LeBlanc

Kathryn Mayo

Douglas Nicolson

JoaquI­n Paredes

Anna Rotty

David Russo

Gerardo Stübing

Robert Treat

2020 Rfotofolio Selections

“Photography can light up darkness and expose ignorance”. Lewis Hine

Fit the Description © Michael Darough © Simon Johansson Artist Pulling Work © Christopher Bryson Black Eye © Jamie Johnson Storefront © Norm Snyder At Seventy © E.E. McCollum Graceful Spaces 6 © Danica Kus Number 19 © Philip Augustine Solitude © Michael Puff Riverwalk Twilight © Holden Richards Boy and Walrus © George Nobechi Bottled Water © Diana Cheren Nygren © Dominic Lippillo No You Don’t © Tom Chambers Sunday Morning © Bob Newman The Opposite of Drab © Richard Dweck Granland© Steve Giovinco North by Northwest © Stephane Goin Morning Fog © Karen Bell Nomadic Dreamer 1 © Melanie Walker Chlorophyll Figurative © Diana Bloomfield Night Birds + Cloud © Lisa Nebenzahl Pinhole Camera © Mary Kocol Blue Moon © Mariana Bartolomeo Porthole 6 © Ryan Zoghlin Solitude © Wendi Schneider After the Storm © Mary Aiu Requiem for Pollinators © Robert Dash Locust Phases © Cyd Peroni

To learn more about the photographers please click on their name.

Mary Aiu

Philip V. Augustin

Marianna Bartolomeo

Karen Bell

Diana Bloomfield

Christopher Bryson

Tom Chambers

Michael Darough

Robert Dash

Richard Dweck

Steve Giovinco

Stephane Goin

Simon Johansson

Jamie Johnson

Mary Kocol

Danica Kus

Dominic Lippillo

E.E. McCollum

Lisa Nebenzahl

Bob Newman

George Nobechi

Diana Cheren Nygren

Cyd Peroni

Michael Puff

Holden Richards

Wendi Schneider

Norm Snyder

Melanie Walker

Ryan Zoghlin

To learn more about our 2020 jurors please click on their name.

Jennifer Schlesinger

Paula Tognarelli