To learn more about the work of Emilija Petrauskienė please visit her page by clicking on her name.
Featured Comments:
Wonderful, and needed at a time in which our ability to see beauty in simple things has become more important than ever. Thank you for this respite from grim times. Norm Snyder
One thought on “Emilija Petrauskienė Gallery”
Wonderful, and needed at a time in which our ability to see beauty in simple things has become more important than ever. Thank you for this respite from grim times.