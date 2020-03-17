Rumex Acetoslll © Emilija Petrauskienė
Beta Vulgaris Chioggia © Emilija Petrauskienė
Pomidoras Baccoro © Emilija Petrauskienė
Papaver somniferum © Emilija Petrauskienė
President De Seze © Emilija Petrauskienė
Pale Green Apple © Emilija Petrauskienė
Matricaria Recutitall © Emilija Petrauskienė

To learn more about the work of Emilija Petrauskienė please visit her page by clicking on her name.

Wonderful, and needed at a time in which our ability to see beauty in simple things has become more important than ever. Thank you for this respite from grim times. Norm Snyder

