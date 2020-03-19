During this time of isolation and waiting, you may feel removed from your creative community. The photographers that have shared their work with Rfotofolio are in part our way of building a community, and we hope you feel the same way. We have been honored to feature photographers from all over the world. We share their work here and in the coming weeks to keep the connection going.

As this historic shelter in place continues it is import to know that while we may feel alone we are all still connected.

Art can make a difference.

Please click on the image to see a larger version.

Streets of Auckland © Deb Young © Gintaras Varnagys © Jürgen Bürgin

