A small but growing list of workshops our readers might find helpful. Please click on the instructors name for more information.

Christopher James

DUBLIN STUDIO WORKSHOPS

By Appointment

The workshops at Dublin Studio are very flexible and run for as many days as you want them to… covering the material and processes that are of specific interest to you. They are also designed to be compatible with your level of knowledge whether it be starting from the very beginning with creating digital negatives for contact printing to off-the-path advanced experiments where the outcome is unknown.

As well, all workshops include digital contact-negative production with materials, custom curves, and immediate output. Each workshop includes portfolio assessment, development and critique, and will begin and end each day with a personalized review and conversation specific to your work, concepts and intentions.

March

Lynn Radeka

May

Emma Powell

Online

Cyanotype

Diana Bloomfield

Gum bichromate, platinum, and cyanotype

DATES: May 21-26TH

LOCATION: SAGA – Inderøy – Norway

WORKSHOP DESCRIPTION:

Diana Bloomfield is a photographic artist and native North Carolinian, currently lives and works in Raleigh, North Carolina, USA. Specialising in 19th century photographic printing techniques, with a concentration on gum bichromate, platinum, and cyanotype processes, her images are exhibited internationally and are widely published. Diana is also a book artist, incorporating her handmade prints into one-of-a-kind books.

In our 5-day workshop, you will learn the interpretive, intuitive, and infinitely creative printing process of tri-color gum bichromate, turning your images into beautifully unique prints. This is a 19th century photographic printing process using CMYK colour separation digital negatives.

At the end of this workshop, you will leave with all the prints you have made during the week— the good, the bad, and the ugly— and maybe even the spectacular. More importantly, you will leave with a solid foundation in gum printing and an understanding of how to get the most out of this unique and interpretive handmade printing process, making it all your own.

The gum print is essentially built, layer by layer, with repeated coatings of a specific emulsion of watercolour pigment, gum arabic, and potassium dichromate, which is then brushed on watercolour paper, until a full and rich print of your image is achieved. The print is exposed by UV light and developed in plain water.

This is a user-friendly course that is appropriate for those with no prior experience in gum printing, as well as, seasoned practitioners. You will be asked to upload a selection of possible images to work on ahead of class. This is to make sure that the images you choose will give us a negatives suitable for this particular printing process.

Join Diana at NORDphotography for five days of fun and experimentation with an infinitely rewarding and creative printing process. Once you experience the joy and beauty of gum printing, you will never be the same.

“Diana Bloomfield is such a talented Gum Bichromate photographer! As a teacher she is clear, concise, and very giving of her time. Diana provided a personally developed perspective and approach. Here is a wonderful workshop!” – Mariana Bartolomeo

July

Diana Bloomfield

Gum bichromate, and cyanotype

July 15-19th Alternative Processes: Cyanotype and Gum Bichromate

Anderson Ranch Art Center in Snowmass Village, Colorado

August

Diana Bloomfield

August 5-9th: Layer by Layer: Tri-color gum bichromate printing.Maine Media Workshops in Rockport, Maine

Emma Powell

Diana Bloomfield

August 23-25th: Tri-color gum bichromate printing

Mountain Intaglio, in Asheville, NC

September

Collodion Workshop with Willie Osterman

Monday – Wednesday September 23-25, 2024

If you have ever been curious about learning the Collodion process this workshop is your perfect opportunity. I am happy to announce that next fall I will be teaching a three-day introductory workshop at my studio in western New York.

I have been teaching workshops and college courses for over forty years and have been practicing the collodion process for the last 14 and enjoy sharing that knowledge. During this workshop I will demonstrate how I have evolved my working methods and help you determine yours. With an introduction to the process and hands-on practice you will become confident with the process and, if you choose, you will be able to create collodion images in your own lab.

Frederick Gardner invented the Wet-Plate Collodion process in 1852. It is a hand-applied method where an emulsion is poured onto a plate of glass (ambrotype) or blackened aluminum (tintype or ferrotype), sensitized, exposed, developed, rinsed, and fixed before the emulsion dries. This workshop will introduce the basic principles and practice including historical research, contemporary applications and safety issues. Presentations, demonstrations and hands-on experience are all part of this workshop.

Basic view camera knowledge is desirable but not required. If you have a view camera, please bring it with you, as I have 4×5, 5×7, and 8×10 plate holders available to use.

Topics to be discussed:

Safety Issues

The history of the process

Equipment

Chemistry – where to purchase and how to mix

Basic process

Scanning

Varnishing

Presentation methods

Archiving

Setting up your own lab

Contemporary applications

Further reading

The cost is $950 and includes all materials.

$150 deposit by July 25 will reserve your space.

This workshop is limited to 4 persons.

No on-site housing available but there are local B&B’s, hotels, and campgrounds available. More info sent upon deposit.

For more info contact Willie Osterman at osterwillieman@gmail.com