Sally Davies is one of the our jurors for the 2019 Rfotofolio Call.
To learn more about Sally Davies please visit her page atSally Davies.
Sally Davies is one of the our jurors for the 2019 Rfotofolio Call.
To learn more about Sally Davies please visit her page atSally Davies.
4 thoughts on “Sally Davies”
The photographs in this portfolio of Sallie Davies are all superlative
I love Sally’s work. The emotive color and the way she portrays often familiar scenes. Always new but at the same time nostalgic.
Thanks for presenting these photos.
congrats Sally, wonderful series…
Love Sally Davies!!!! Stunning work as always!! The finesse !!!!