“The clearest way into the Universe is through a forest wilderness.” John of the Mountains: The Unpublished Journals of John Muir, (1938)

“A few minutes ago every tree was excited, bowing to the roaring storm, waving, swirling, tossing their branches in glorious enthusiasm like worship. But though to the outer ear these trees are now silent, their songs never cease.” John Muir

Click to see larger image.

© Mark Muse © Mark Muse

© Mark Muse © Mark Muse

“It has been said that trees are imperfect men, and seem to bemoan their imprisonment rooted in the ground. But they never seem so to me. I never saw a discontented tree. They grip the ground as though they liked it, and though fast rooted they travel about as far as we do. They go wandering forth in all directions with every wind, going and coming like ourselves, traveling with us around the sun two million miles a day, and through space heaven knows how fast and far! “ John of the Mountains: The Unpublished Journals of John Muir, (1938).

To learn more about Mark Muse please visit his page at Mark Muse.