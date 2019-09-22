Anima Sola © Josephine Sacabo
Ella © Josephine Sacabo

Hasta El Final © Josephine Sacabo
Hasta El Final 2 © Josephine Sacabo
Half Truths © Josephine Sacabo

Moments of Being

“What would such an inexperienced soul do without the solution that a body had been.”   Clarice Lispector

Snapshots of the life within. Echoes of thought and feelings expressed in the only terms I really understand, which are those of light and shadow and the softening of edges.

The things expressed have already happened. Here they are remembered tenderly,
in the repose of passion.   – Josephine Sacabo

Lagrimas Negas © Josephine Sacabo
El Barco © Josephine Sacabo
Vengo a Verte © Josephine Sacabo
Adios © Josephine Sacabo

To learn more about the work of Josephine Sacabo please visit her page at Josephine Sacabo.

 

