Moments of Being

“What would such an inexperienced soul do without the solution that a body had been.” Clarice Lispector

Snapshots of the life within. Echoes of thought and feelings expressed in the only terms I really understand, which are those of light and shadow and the softening of edges.

The things expressed have already happened. Here they are remembered tenderly,

in the repose of passion. – Josephine Sacabo

To learn more about the work of Josephine Sacabo please visit her page at Josephine Sacabo.