Once a year Rfotofolio has our call for entries. This year Rfotofolio is honored to have

Sally Davies, Kat Kiernan, and Brian Taylor as our jurors.

This is the seventh year for the Rfotofolio Call and each year the quality of work reachs a higher and more diverse level.

We want to see your work. To see the results of past calls please visit Calls for Entry.

Finalist will be included in our on-line gallery, future interviews, future publications, and future exhibitions. This year we are proud to have the Lensbaby Award and the Hahnemühle Paper award.

The Information You Need to Know

For this call we want to see a well edited group of seven images.

This call is judged as a portfolio. This is an open call. Any subject, any photographic process.

If you are submitting an artist made books or three dimensional work please send a 4 to 7 images of that work. Three dimensional work has its own category.

Important Dates

Aug 25, 2019 Entries will be accepted.

Oct. 27, 2019 Midnight CST is the deadline

Nov.24, 2019 Selections will be announced on Rfotofolio.

Steps to Enter

How to prepare your files.

Prepare your files with the following specifications:

Dimensions should be 1240 pixels on the longest side.

Saved as a JPEG.

No Watermarks / Copyright Units / Logos on image files.

File naming is as follows.

LAST NAME _FIRST NAME_ TITLE.jpg , for example Smith_Jill_MoonOverRiver_.jpg

In your email please have Call for Entry 2019 in the subject line.

Send us seven images with your Paypal invoice number, e-mail address, website address (optional).

Please include one paragraph about the work you are submitting.

Email them to rfotofolio@rfotofolio.org .

Donate with our Paypal button. We leave the amount up to you so that we will not exclude anyone. When you participate in our call for entry you are supporting the Rfotofolio Fund and Rfotofolio. Thank you for your support.

Eligibility

Our calls for entry are open to all photographers world-wide, both amateur and professional. Rfotofolio invites photographers working in all mediums, styles and schools of thought to participate.

Use Rights

Each artist retains all copyrights to their own images. Artist’s attribution is provided with any use. By submitting work, artists whose submissions are chosen grant Rfotofolio the right to use their images for the purpose of promoting the artist, promoting future calls for entry, future interviews, publications and programs.Images may also be placed on social networks for Rfotofolio with artist attribution. By entering this call for entry you are allowing Rfotofolio to publish your images on our site and social media.

About the jurors

Sally Davies

Sallly Davies moved from Canada to NYC in 1983. She has lived in and photographed the Lower East Side ever since.

In 2014 Sally’s ”Lower East Side Photographs” were exhibited at the the “Bernarducci Meisel Gallery” in New York City, followed by a 2nd solo exhibit there June 4, 2015. She received a citation from the City of New York for her ongoing dedication to photographing the Lower East Side, the same year.

Sally’s works are in the permanent collection of the Museum of the City of New York, The Museum of Fine Arts Houston Texas, the Harvard Business School, the NYC 9/11 Memorial Museum, and many private collections. In 2018 her entire photograph archive was acquired by Fales Library at New York University, to join its permanent “Downtown Collection”.

This year she is one of 16 international street photographers featured in “Masters of Street Photography” by Ammonite Press UK. Her photographs have also been featured in the New York Times, the UK Daily Mail, PDF online, and the Huffington Post. She is the author of the widely acclaimed “McDonalds Happy Meal Project” that went viral (twice) in 2010, receiving over 1.5 million hits to date.

Kat Kiernan

Kat Kiernan was raised on the coast of Maine. Now a city-dweller, the influence of her rural upbringing can be seen in her autobiographical photographs rooted in the natural world. Often using herself as her subject, her work explores feelings of uncertainty. She has exhibited in solo and group shows throughout the United States and been featured in publications including China Life, Lenscratch, and The Woven Tale Press. In 2012, she was named one of Artpil’s “30 under 30” women photographers to watch.

Kiernan lives in Brooklyn where she is the Editor-in-Chief of the photography magazine Don’t Take Pictures. She curated numerous exhibitions as the Director of Panopticon Gallery in Boston and owner of The Kiernan Gallery in Lexington, Virginia. In 2015, she received the Griffin Museum’s Rising Star Award for her contributions to the photographic community. Kiernan’s writings on photography have been published in journals and blogs including Art New England Online, Feature Shoot, and Big, Red, and Shiny, as well as in books, including Agnieszka Sosnowska: Myth of a Woman (The National Museum of Iceland, 2019), and The Artist as Culture Producer: Living and Sustaining a Creative Life (Intellect, 2017). She holds a BFA in photography from Lesley University College of Art and Design.

Brian Taylor

Brian Taylor was born in Tucson, Arizona. He received his B.A. Degree in Visual Arts from the University of California at San Diego, an M.A. from Stanford University, and his M.F.A. from the University of New Mexico.

Brian taught as a Professor of Photography at California State University, San Jose for almost 40 years, and was also the Chair of their Department of Art and Art History. Brian proudly served as the Executive Director of the Center for Photographic Art for the past 5 years.

As a practicing artist, Brian is known for his innovative explorations of alternative photographic processes and handmade books. His work has been exhibited internationally in numerous solo and group shows, and is included in the permanent collections of the Bibliotheque Nationale, Paris; the Victoria and Albert Museum, London; the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art; the Los Angeles County Museum of Art; and the International Museum of Photography at the George Eastman House, Rochester, NY. His work has been published in American Photographer, Photo Asia, Exploring Color Photography, The Book of Alternative Photographic Processes, Photographic Possibilities, and Seizing the Light: A History of Photography.

