Five years ago we published our first interview here on Rfotofolio. Each year we have had the honor of meeting new photographers and to be inspired by the work we see. We also have been able to stay connected to many of the photographers who have been so generous with their time, thoughts and work since the very beginning.

Thank you to all of the photographers for sharing their work and words with us.

Danielle © Laura Burlton © Annette Fournet Molly © Kerik Kouklis

Because of the generosity of our readers, fellow photographers, and sponsors we have been able to continue giving grants.

In 2016 the Rfotofolio Grant was awarded to an anonymous recipient.

Between 2016 – 2017 the A Way to Help Campaign raised enough funds for grants to be given to three individuals. Two wished to remain anonymous and the third grant was given to photographerNathanael Kuenzil.

Our 2017 Rfotofolio Grant was awarded to photographer Denis Roussel.

Thank you to all our supporters and sponsors.

Thank you to Christina Z. Anderson, Fran Forman, Kerik Kouklis, Willie Osterman,Liese Ricketts, Susan Spiritus, Joanne Teasdale ,and Barbra Bullock-Wilson for contributing articles to Rfotofolio. We look forward to publishing more in the future.

Site Sight Unseen © Jane Olin Osgood Pond © Andrew Bale Resolve © Lori Vrba

Thank you to Diana Bloomfield, Keith Taylor, and Zach Weston for sharing your workspaces and inspiring us. To read more check out Where We Work.

© Diana Bloomfield Darkroom Wall © Keith Taylor Zach Weston © Annabelle Linda Scott

Thank you Tina Weitz for exhibiting the wonderful work of INPrint at your Photo Méthode Gallery.

Carta IV © Bob Cornelis © Caroline Thompson © Lee Bass

Thank you for taking us along on the your journeys.

Maria Candelaria Coca Lopez © Judith Haden © Andrew Bale and Jon Cox © Joanne Teasdale Standing Rock © Joanne Teasdale

Here is to the year ahead.

Art can make a difference!