 

Photogravure 10 © Henrieke Strecker

So much wonderful work has been entered in this years call for entry that we need more time to make our final decisions.  We will be posting the jurors selections on July 2nd. Thank you to all the photographers that entered and also to our guest jurors Barbra Bullock-Wilson, David Carol, and Willie Osterman.

leafs © J.Rosenthal
Poisonberries © Patricia A.Miller Bender
Garden of Light and Darkness © Eduardo Fujii

To learn more about the work of
Patricia Bender
Eduardo Fujii
Henrieke Strecker
J.Rosenthal
please click on their names.

Thank you to the photographers that share their work with us, you make Rfotofolio possible.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s