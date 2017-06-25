So much wonderful work has been entered in this years call for entry that we need more time to make our final decisions. We will be posting the jurors selections on July 2nd. Thank you to all the photographers that entered and also to our guest jurors Barbra Bullock-Wilson, David Carol, and Willie Osterman.

Thank you to the photographers that share their work with us, you make Rfotofolio possible.