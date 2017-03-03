INPrint
March 3rd to 31st, 2017
Artist Reception March 17th, 2017 from 6 to 8
March 18, 2017 from 12noon-2pm
Hahnemühle USA Presents
Why Paper Makes the Difference!
Photo Méthode Gallery 2832 E MLK Jr Blvd #107 Austin TX 78702
Located in the Flatbed Building • 512-294 9550 info@photomethode.com
Thank you to all the photographers that entered their work in last years call.
Thank you Catherine Couturier for being our guest juror.
Thank you to Carol Boss and Veronica Cotter of Hahnemühle USA.
And a big thank you to Tina Weitz for your enthusiasm for photography and for exhibiting this show at Photo Méthode Gallery.
The Photographers
Bob Cornelis
Keith Taylor
C.J. Thompson*
Andrew S. Bale
Mariana Bartolomeo
Samantha Vandeman
Lee Bass
Laura Burlton
Melanie Walker
Kent Wisner
Diana Bloomfield
Karen Hymer
Kimberly Schneider
Norm Snyder
Daniel Kuczynski
Denis Roussel
Mary Aiu
Liese Ricketts
Paul Sisson
Banner image by Mary Aiu
2 thoughts on “INPrint at Photo Méthode Gallery”
How I wish I could be there!!! Best to everyone!!!!! Liese
LikeLike
We will miss you Liese.
LikeLike