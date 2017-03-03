© Caroline Thompson
INPrint
March 3rd  to 31st, 2017
Artist Reception  March 17th, 2017 from 6 to 8
March 18, 2017 from 12noon-2pm
Hahnemühle USA Presents
Why Paper Makes the Difference!
Photo Méthode Gallery 2832 E MLK Jr Blvd #107 Austin TX 78702
Located in the Flatbed Building • 512-294 9550 info@photomethode.com

Thank you to all the photographers that entered their work in last years call.
Thank you Catherine Couturier for being our guest juror.
Thank you to Carol Boss and Veronica Cotter of Hahnemühle USA.
And a big thank you to Tina Weitz for your enthusiasm for photography and for exhibiting this show at Photo Méthode Gallery.

© Liese Ricketts
© Mary Aiu
© Karen Hymer
Paul Sission
Paul Sission
© Diana Bloomfield
The Photographers

Bob Cornelis
Keith Taylor
C.J. Thompson*

Andrew S. Bale
Mariana Bartolomeo
Samantha Vandeman

Lee Bass
Laura Burlton
Melanie Walker

Kent Wisner

Diana Bloomfield
Karen Hymer
Kimberly Schneider
Norm Snyder

Daniel Kuczynski
Denis Roussel
Mary Aiu
Liese Ricketts
Paul Sisson

Banner image by Mary Aiu

Hahnemühle logo

rfotofolio

 

2 thoughts on “INPrint at Photo Méthode Gallery

