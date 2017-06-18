Vojko Milin 1959 / Victor Milin
The young men that became our fathers.
Ivro Zari / Kate Zari Roberts
Dad with Graflex / Gorden Brown
Dad at 17, Wesley Hall / Leslie Hall Brown
Daddy at Art School Nicholas Jeon /Diana Nicholette Jeon
Portrait of Wynn Bullock by Imogen Cunningham. © 1966/2012 Imogen Cunningham Trust
Kim Weston / from Zach Weston
Harlan Castles / Mike Castles
Jesse Alexander / Andi Alexander
Sam Fisher / Morgan Fisher
Henry Lewis Braun /Lynda Braun
Pat and Ralph Taylor/ Keith Taylor
© Diana Bloomfield
Dad 1975 © J.Rosenthal
Thank you to everyone who shared their images of their fathers.
2 thoughts on “When They Were Young”
Lovely! Thank you for putting this together. A nice tribute.
Thank you
