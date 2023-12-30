Some of the outstanding photographic work from 2023.

Seymour Stein © Sally Davies

Sally Davies

Eric and Janet McCormack © Sally Davies
Deke Dickerson © Sally Davies
Sam Tobey © Sally Davies

Fritz Liedtke

Unfurling 9 © Fritz Liedtke
Unfurling 27 © Fritz Liedtke
Unfurling 28 © Fritz Liedtke
Unfurling 3 © Fritz Liedtke

Norm Snyder

John Hebert © Norm Snyder
Shanir Blumenkrantz © Norm Snyder
Mimi Jones, Sound check © Norm Snyder
Clare Starr © Norm Snyder

Josephine Sacabo

Woman Looking at the Moon © Josephine Sacabo
Tristeza © Josephine Sacabo, hand-colored photogravure on chine-collé, 17 x 12.75"
Tristeza © Josephine Sacabo, hand-colored photogravure on chine-collé, 17 x 12.75″
El Arbolito © Josephine Sacabo toned silver gelatin, 24x20"
El Arbolito © Josephine Sacabo toned silver gelatin, 24×20″

Thank you to the photographers that share their work with us.

To learn more about these artist please click on their names.

