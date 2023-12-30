Some of the outstanding photographic work from 2023.

Sally Davies

Eric and Janet McCormack © Sally Davies Deke Dickerson © Sally Davies Sam Tobey © Sally Davies

Fritz Liedtke

Unfurling 27 © Fritz Liedtke Unfurling 28 © Fritz Liedtke Unfurling 3 © Fritz Liedtke

Norm Snyder

Shanir Blumenkrantz © Norm Snyder Mimi Jones, Sound check © Norm Snyder Clare Starr © Norm Snyder

Josephine Sacabo

Tristeza © Josephine Sacabo, hand-colored photogravure on chine-collé, 17 x 12.75″ El Arbolito © Josephine Sacabo toned silver gelatin, 24×20″

Thank you to the photographers that share their work with us.

