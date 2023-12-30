Some of the outstanding photographic work from 2023.
Sally Davies
Eric and Janet McCormack © Sally Davies
Deke Dickerson © Sally Davies
Sam Tobey © Sally Davies
Fritz Liedtke
Unfurling 27 © Fritz Liedtke
Unfurling 28 © Fritz Liedtke
Unfurling 3 © Fritz Liedtke
Norm Snyder
Shanir Blumenkrantz © Norm Snyder
Mimi Jones, Sound check © Norm Snyder
Clare Starr © Norm Snyder
Josephine Sacabo
Tristeza © Josephine Sacabo, hand-colored photogravure on chine-collé, 17 x 12.75″
El Arbolito © Josephine Sacabo toned silver gelatin, 24×20″
Thank you to the photographers that share their work with us.
To learn more about these artist please click on their names.