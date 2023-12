Some of the outstanding photographic work from 2023.

Eduardo Almeida

Croda Dal Lago © Eduardo Almeida Sanabrial Lake © Eduardo Almeida Albo Peak © Eduardo Almeida

Jeff Schewe

Iceberg Arrangment © Jeff Schewe Shapes © Jeff Schewe Reflection © Jeff Schewe

Francois Pitot

Sunrise © Francois Pitot Early Hours © Francois Pitot Astugue Under the Fog © Francois Pitot

Thank you to the photographers that share their work with us.

To learn more about these artist please click on their names.