Some of the outstanding photographic work from 2023.
Cynthia Gladis
Pole Dancing © Cynthia Gladis
Baby Bushes in the Dark © Cynthia Gladis
The Path of Least Resistance © Cynthia Gladis
Robert Treat
Discovery 3 © Robert Treat
Discovery 2© Robert Treat
Discovery 1 © Robert Treat
Melanie Walker
Leaves of Absence © Melanie Walker
Ghost Trees © Melanie Walker
Sara Silks
Sweet Magnolia © Sara Silks
Still Water and Starlink© Sara Silks
Jabberwocky 7 © Sara Silks
Thank you to the photographers that share their work with us.
To learn more about these artist please click on their names.