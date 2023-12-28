Some of the outstanding photographic work from 2023.

Cynthia Gladis

Pole Dancing © Cynthia Gladis Baby Bushes in the Dark © Cynthia Gladis The Path of Least Resistance © Cynthia Gladis

Robert Treat

Discovery 3 © Robert Treat Discovery 2© Robert Treat Discovery 1 © Robert Treat

Melanie Walker

Leaves of Absence © Melanie Walker Ghost Trees © Melanie Walker Leaves of Absence © Melanie Walker

Sara Silks

Sweet Magnolia © Sara Silks Still Water and Starlink© Sara Silks Jabberwocky 7 © Sara Silks

Thank you to the photographers that share their work with us.

To learn more about these artist please click on their names.