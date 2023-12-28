Colonial Williamsburg © Cynthia Gladis

 

Some of the outstanding photographic work from 2023.

Cynthia Gladis

Pole Dancing © Cynthia Gladis
Baby Bushes in the Dark © Cynthia Gladis
The Path of Least Resistance © Cynthia Gladis
Robert Treat

Discovery 5 © Robert Treat
Discovery 3 © Robert Treat
Discovery 2© Robert Treat
Discovery 1 © Robert Treat
Melanie Walker

Leaves of Absence © Melanie Walker
Ghost Trees © Melanie Walker
Leaves of Absence © Melanie Walker
Sara Silks

Waxing Crescent © Sara Silks
Sweet Magnolia © Sara Silks
Still Water and Starlink© Sara Silks
Jabberwocky 7 © Sara Silks
Thank you to the photographers that share their work with us.

To learn more about these artist please click on their names.

