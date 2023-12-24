Part 1

Some of the outstanding photographic work from 2023.

Lynn Karlin

Italian Oyster Mushroom © Lynn Karlin Cauliflower on Pedestal © Lynn Karlin Traveso © Lynn Karlin

Jan Bell

Balance Rock © Jan Bell

Outgoing Waves © Jan Bell Neskowin Bay © Jan Bell Flowing Waves © Jan Bell

Diana Bloomfield

Winter Light, Stony Creek © Diana Bloomfield (Tricolor gum bichromate over cyanotype print)

Reedy Creek Redbud © Diana Bloomfield(Tri-color gum bichromate over cyanotype print) Eno River © Diana Bloomfield (Tri-color gum bichromate over cyanotype print) Honeysuckle © Diana Bloomfield (Tri-color gum bichromate over cyanotype)

Alexandr Prymak

Chovny u vidlyvi © Alexandr Prymak

Jinka bilya restoranut ©Alexandr Prymak Ti cho razom © Alexandr Prymak Monaschka v Zymnomu © Alexandr Prymak

Thank you to the photographers that share their work with us.

To learn more about these artist please click on their names.