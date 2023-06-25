Please click on image to view the gallery.

Site Sight Unseen 17 © Jane Olin © Lee Bass Site Sight Unseen 18 © Jane Olin Recycled Envelope © Denis Roussel The Last Goodbye © Susan Burnstine Hut © Carol Mollhagen Erb First Day © Amy Kanka Valadarsky Photogravure 19 © Henrieke Strecker Docks at Daybreak © John Claridge Bird Flight © Aryan Chapell Landscapes of Presence u-49 © Jerry Takigawa Branch © J.Rosenthal Carmel River © Matt Connors A Dream of Far Away Places © Jacqueline Walters Final Approach © Jim Messer The Awakening © Nicola Hackl-Haslinger River Bottom 8 © Lee Bass Elemental Forms Lanscape 61 © Nadezda Nikolova-Kratzer Passage © C.Rosenthal Sycamore © Mark Muse River Bottom 11 © Lee Bass Mirage © Zia Ayub Cumberland Island 1 © Susan Bryant Reciving Light © Susan Bryant Still Life with Fading Ranunculus © Eduardo Fujii Restless Spirit © Evy Huppert © Terri Cappucci The Raven © Robynne Limoges Drawing the Island © Nancy Marshall

Please click on image to view the gallery.

To learn more about these artists please click on their name.

Zia Ayrub

Lee Bass

Susan Bryant

Susan Burnstine

Teri Cappucci

Aryan Chappell

John Claridge

Matt Connors

Carol Mollhagen Erb

Eduardo Fujii

Nicola Hackl-Haslinger

Evy Hubbert

Robynne Limoges

Nancy Marshall

Mark Muse

Nadezda Nikolova-Kratzer

Jane Olin

Denis Roussel

Henrieke Strecker

Jerry Takigawa

Amy Kanka Valadarsky

Jacqueline Walters