The young men that became our fathers.

Todd Walker / Melanie Walker Pat and Ralph Taylor/ Keith Taylor Billy Hooper/ Diana Bloomfield Frank Scully / France Scully Osterman John Palmer Osterman / Mark Osterman Dan Rockett/ Amy Rockett-Todd Sam Fisher / Morgan Fisher Henry Lewis Braun /Lynda Braun Jesse Alexander / Andi Alexander Kim Weston / Zach Weston Dad with Graflex / Gorden Brown Ivro Zari / Kate Zari Roberts Daddy at Art School Nicholas Jeon /Diana Nicholette Jeon Vojko Milin 1959 / Victor Milin Dad at 17, Wesley Hall / Leslie Hall Brown Billy and Dorothy Hooper/ Diana Bloomfield Harlan Castles / Mike Castles John D.Wiley,San Francisco / Jane Wiley Thomas J. Thornton/ Laurel Thornton Dad, 1975 © J.Rosenthal John Dupuis Fournet/ A.E. Fournet Bob Vaughn/Liz Vaughn Henry Lewis Braun /Lynda Fay Braun John Palmer Osterman / Mark Osterman Denny Bryson/ Christopher Bryson Alan Bell / Karen Bell Fredy Cohen on his wedding day. 1947/ Evy Cohen Gerard H van Leeuwen/ Maureen Haldeman Leonard Gattman-Elting/ Susan Hillyard Fred Lyon My Dad and His Cousin © Ernie Luppi Denny in Buick Northern Cafe North Limestone c. 1952 / Christopher Bryson

Thank you to everyone that shared their pictures with us.