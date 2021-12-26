Fit the Description © Michael Darough

Some of the photographers that inspired us in 2021.

Please click on image to see a different view.

Solitude © Michael Puff
Solitude © Michael Puff
S Dune © Jack Wasserbach
S Dune © Jack Wasserbach
North by Nortwest © Stéphane Goin
North by Nortwest © Stéphane Goin
Paint #67 © Brian Kosoff
Paint #67 © Brian Kosoff
Anytime Soon © Nicola Hackle–Haslinger
Anytime Soon © Nicola Hackle–Haslinger
Manifestation of the Spirit is Where You Feel It © Douglas Nicolson
Manifestation of the Spirit is Where You Feel It © Douglas Nicolson
New Beginings © Rachael Short
New Beginings © Rachael Short
May 7(Used Bathwater) © Galina Kurlat
May 7(Used Bathwater) © Galina Kurlat
© Richard Dweck
© Richard Dweck
Blue Moon © Mariana Bartolomeo
Blue Moon © Mariana Bartolomeo

2021 Denis Roussel Award

Diana Bloomfield

© Diana Bloomfield
© Diana Bloomfield
© Diana Bloomfield
© Diana Bloomfield

Michelle Huisman

Ana Tornel

Works of Merit

All Spoons © Michelle Huisman
All Spoons © Michelle Huisman
Transient States 1 © Ana Tornel
Transient States 1 © Ana Tornel

2021 Rforofolio Selections

Hold Me in Truth @ Karen Olson
Hold Me in Truth @ Karen Olson
Baring Section © Laurie Beck Petersion
Baring Section © Laurie Beck Petersion
Abundant Life © Amy Rockett Todd
Abundant Life © Amy Rockett Todd
Corrugated Redwood © Debra Achen
Corrugated Redwood © Debra Achen
ImpressionXVII © Charlotta Hauksdottir
ImpressionXVII © Charlotta Hauksdottir
She Fell, He Disintegrated as it Rained Black Flowers at Dusk© Robin Dintiman
She Fell, He Disintegrated as it Rained Black Flowers at Dusk© Robin Dintiman
© Vicki Wilson Hunt
© Vicki Wilson Hunt

 

The Villa © Lisa Cassell Arms
The Villa © Lisa Cassell Arms
Exact Time Now © Maria Vinogradova
Exact Time Now © Maria Vinogradova
Strand © Vaune Trachtman
Strand © Vaune Trachtman
Four Shrubberies © Michael Teresko
Four Shrubberies © Michael Teresko
6th Ave © Matt Roberts
6th Ave © Matt Roberts
Hangin in the Balance © Suzanne Theodora White
Hangin in the Balance © Suzanne Theodora White
Romance @ Rhonda Lashley Lopez
Romance @ Rhonda Lashley Lopez
Quarntine Day 450 @ Megan Bent
Quarntine Day 450 @ Megan Bent
Information Overload © Greg Brophy
Information Overload © Greg Brophy
Padlocked Church © Norm Snyder
Padlocked Church © Norm Snyder
La Sagrada Familia © Robynne Limoges
La Sagrada Familia © Robynne Limoges
Uncovered © Maureen Bond
Uncovered © Maureen Bond
# 5 © Stuart Zalka
# 5 © Stuart Zalka
The Gathering © Sara Harley
The Gathering © Sara Harley
Covid Dreams © Leslie Gleim
Covid Dreams © Leslie Gleim
Self Portrait 78 ©Ursula Sokolowska
Self Portrait 78 ©Ursula Sokolowska
Purple Flat © Liz Mamorsky
Purple Flat © Liz Mamorsky
Cactus 6 © Jeff Schewe
Cactus 6 © Jeff Schewe

Debra Achen

Mariana Bartolomeo

Megan Bent 

Diana Bloomfield

Maureen Bond 

Greg Brophy

Robin Dintiman

Michael Darough

Richard Dweck

Leslie Gleim

Stéphane Goin

Sara Harley

Nicola Hackle–Haslinger

Charlotta María Hauksdóttir

Michelle Huisman

Vicki Hunt

Galina Kurlat

Brian Kosoff

Robynne Limoges

Rhonda Lashley Lopez

Liz Mamorsky

Douglas Nicolson

Karen Olson

Laurie Beck Peterson

Michael Puff

Matt Roberts

Jeff Schewe

Rachael Short

Norm Snyder

Ursula Sokolowska

Michael Teresko

Amy Rockett Todd

Ana Tornel

Vaune Trachtman

Maria Vinogradova

Jack Wasserbach

Suzanne Theodora White

Stuart Zalka

Thank you to all of the photographers that have made this past year inspirational.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.