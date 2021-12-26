Some of the photographers that inspired us in 2021.
Solitude © Michael Puff
S Dune © Jack Wasserbach
North by Nortwest © Stéphane Goin
Paint #67 © Brian Kosoff
Anytime Soon © Nicola Hackle–Haslinger
Manifestation of the Spirit is Where You Feel It © Douglas Nicolson
New Beginings © Rachael Short
May 7(Used Bathwater) © Galina Kurlat
© Richard Dweck
Blue Moon © Mariana Bartolomeo
2021 Denis Roussel Award
Diana Bloomfield
© Diana Bloomfield
© Diana Bloomfield
Michelle Huisman
Ana Tornel
Works of Merit
All Spoons © Michelle Huisman
Transient States 1 © Ana Tornel
2021 Rforofolio Selections
Hold Me in Truth @ Karen Olson
Baring Section © Laurie Beck Petersion
Abundant Life © Amy Rockett Todd
Corrugated Redwood © Debra Achen
ImpressionXVII © Charlotta Hauksdottir
She Fell, He Disintegrated as it Rained Black Flowers at Dusk© Robin Dintiman
© Vicki Wilson Hunt
The Villa © Lisa Cassell Arms
Exact Time Now © Maria Vinogradova
Strand © Vaune Trachtman
Four Shrubberies © Michael Teresko
6th Ave © Matt Roberts
Hangin in the Balance © Suzanne Theodora White
Romance @ Rhonda Lashley Lopez
Quarntine Day 450 @ Megan Bent
Information Overload © Greg Brophy
Padlocked Church © Norm Snyder
La Sagrada Familia © Robynne Limoges
Uncovered © Maureen Bond
# 5 © Stuart Zalka
The Gathering © Sara Harley
Covid Dreams © Leslie Gleim
Self Portrait 78 ©Ursula Sokolowska
Purple Flat © Liz Mamorsky
Cactus 6 © Jeff Schewe
