Isolation © Carol Erb

My project, Small Wonders, is a series of constructed still life images made during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Days, weeks, months, with little to do, I turned inward, to contemplate, to wonder. These photographs became a visual diary of my revolving emotional state. Little tabletop metaphors for fear, anger, and boredom, as I struggled to view my own life as one of privilege and choice. 

There were many gifts along the way. Long forgotten childhood memories shared with my sister during virtual visits. The time to consider my mother’s poetry, which in turn inspired me to write some free verse myself. I marveled at the wonders of nature, science, and the wisdom of philosophers.

Creating these photographs became a sort of therapy, a place where my shifting thoughts and emotion could take form, allowing me to view them from a distance. Two years into this mess, I have learned to live differently, to adjust expectations, and appreciate my own resiliency. Carol Erb

Please click on images to see a different view.

Fertile Ground © Carol Erb
Waiting © Carol Erb
Grounded © Carol Erb
Take Me Away © Carol Erb
Navigation © Carol Erb
Harbinger © Carol Erb
Hatched © Carol Erb
Magic © Carol Erb
In My Dreams © Carol Erb
Everything and Nothing © Carol Erb
Time © Carol Erb
The Sameness of Each Day © Carol Erb
Homebound © Carol Erb
Hilinda's Hand © Carol Erb
Evidence © Carol Erb
Fortitude © Carol Erb
Virtue © Carol Erb
Listening Device © Carol Erb
Secret Door © Carol Erb
Science © Carol Erb
Universal Truths © Carol Erb
Tabletop Cruise © Carol Erb
Still Waiting © Carol Erb

Thank you Carol. To learn more about the work of Carol Erb please visit her page by clicking on her name.

 

