Grieving Joy

© Robert Treat

© Robert Treat

© Robert Treat

© Robert Treat

© Robert Treat

Robert’s portfolio Grieving Joy was selected by Christopher James for Outstanding Work in the 2020 Denis Roussel Award.

“Gestural and organic photo-graphic drawings that illustrate the depth of the artist’s internal self and relationship to life-altering loss.

I am deeply moved by this work and how humble and powerful it is simultaneously. It is evident that your skill and background as a painter, printmaker and photographer is at work in this series. This is one of the rare cases where I seriously wanted to hold the prints in my hands while contemplating their energy and purpose. I’m sorry for your loss.”

Christopher James

To learn more about the work of Robert treat please visit his page at Robert Treat.