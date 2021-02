Sometimes when you think of a certain place, you find youself remembering it through the lens of a photographe. Their work has such a strong connection with the environment that it becomes a natural response.

Jack Wasserbach is Oceano and the rough and weathered coastline of California.

S Dune © Jack Wasserbach Dune Journey © Jack Wasserbach

Dune Sepia © Jack Wasserbach Eureka Dunes © Jack Wasserbach

Nu Dune © Jack Wasserbach Soft Dune © Jack Wasserbach

Dunes 2 © Jack Wasserbach Duck Bill Dune © Jack Wasserbach

Dual Dune © Jack Wasserbach

Moonglow © Jack Wasserbach

Treaaure Island © Jack Wasserbach Sea Palms © Jack Wasserbach

Pot Holes Pt. Lobos © Jack Wasserbach The Slot © Jack Wasserbach

Ribera 12 © Jack Wasserbach Whalers Beach © Jack Wasserbach

