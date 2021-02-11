“This project is an exploration of beauty as an antidote for personal and
political crisis.Writer and philosopher John O’Donohue states, “I think
that beauty is not a luxury, but that it ennobles the heart and reminds
us of the infinity that is within us.” That idea resonates with me and
inspired this project. The images are made from plants and flowers
gathered locally, which are photographed, printed on vellum, and hand
applied gold leaf, varnish, and wax to the prints to create the final
images.
The project takes reference from Anna Atkins’s botanical
studies as well as surrealist photographers such as Florence Henri, who
manipulated imagery and materials.” Marcy Palmer
