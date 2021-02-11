“This project is an exploration of beauty as an antidote for personal and

political crisis.Writer and philosopher John O’Donohue states, “I think

that beauty is not a luxury, but that it ennobles the heart and reminds

us of the infinity that is within us.” That idea resonates with me and

inspired this project. The images are made from plants and flowers

gathered locally, which are photographed, printed on vellum, and hand

applied gold leaf, varnish, and wax to the prints to create the final

images.

The project takes reference from Anna Atkins’s botanical

studies as well as surrealist photographers such as Florence Henri, who

manipulated imagery and materials.” Marcy Palmer

Night Garden © Marcy Palmer Starry Plants © Marcy Palmer

