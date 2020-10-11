Mission St, SF© David Clarkson © Fred Lyon

Makeup © David Carol Standing Cafeteria Dining by Harold Feinstein

© Gintaras Varnagys © Gintaras Varnagys

FiftySeven © Mitchell Hartman Subway Lady © Mitchell Hartman

Weekend © Norm Snyder © Jürgen Bürgin

Romance @ Jerry Rosenthal She walks to the work Chartres Street New Orleans from The Labor Suite- How We Work — at Hotel Provincial © Christopher Bryson

Solitude © Ernie Luppi Man Walking Up San Francisco Street G Fred Lyon

Featured Comments

Thrilled to be included in some pretty heady company. Let’s hope we can go out and take these sorts of photographs going forward. Norm Snyder