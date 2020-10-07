Ginkgo Leaves Flag Book © Diana Bloomfield

Hosta Leaves, Photogram © Diana Bloomfield French Link Book, Hosta Leaves © Diana Bloomfield

Bound Eucalyptus, Piano Hinge Book © Diana Bloomfield Bound Eucalyptus © Diana Bloomfield

Hosta Leaves, Photogram © Diana Bloomfield Hostas, Japanese Stab Binding © Diana Bloomfield Hosta Japanese Stab Binding © Diana Bloomfield

Hosta, Serpentine Piano Hinge Book © Diana Bloomfield

Hosts,Origami Accordion Book © Diana Bloomfield Hosts,Origami Accordion Book © Diana Bloomfield

Bound Roses © Diana Bloomfield Bound Roses, Piano Hinge © Diana Bloomfield

Butterfly Wing, Tricolor Gum © Diana Bloomfield Butterfly Wing, Tricolor Gum, pocket accordion book © Diana Bloomfield Butterfly Wing, Tricolor Gum, pocket accordion book © Diana Bloomfield

Gossamer Wing, Photogram,Origami Accordion book © Diana Bloomfield

Siberian Iris, French Link Book © Diana Bloomfield

Diana Bloomfield’s work was selected as a Work of Merit by juror Christopher James in the2020 Denis Roussel Award.

This gallery is a sample of her work making books by hand.

“Letting go of subjective perfection… Such a great release from that pressure and the expected results of a disciplined and very eclectic exercise… to create something new every 24 hours during a year. In many ways, a perfect reflection of the Denis Roussel spirit. The Old Garden embodies this idea and easily illustrates a mature artist in graceful control of the medium. Great work!” Christopher James

To learn more about the work of Diana Bloomfield please visit her page atDiana Bloomfield.