The Bridge Pontebosio Italy © Ernie Luppi

Stairway La Spezia Italy © Ernie Luppi
Alone with Ones Thoughts © Ernie Luppi
Solitude Licciana Narditaly © Ernie Luppi
Sisters © Ernie Luppi
My Dad and his Cousin © Ernie Luppi
At the Window © Ernie Luppi

To learn more about the work of Ernie Luppi please visit his page at Ernie Luppi.

 

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.