Ernie Luppi is one of the photographers whose work was selected in the 2019 Rfotofolio Call. We are pleased to share his work here on Rfotofolio.

“Very engaging. I hope that photography continues to serve us in this way, as it has historically, and that photographers continue to keep this going. We all need to tell our stories for future generations to know their legacy. There is nothing more powerful than an image to impart information. Love the story telling theme here. The photos hold their own technically and are well shot, and are successful on their own as well” Sally Davies

Would you please tell us a little about yourself?

I am a native San Franciscan who has been lucky enough to live in this city for 99.9% of my life.The longest period of time that I have lived outside of the City was my first visit to Italy back in 1981. My stay there lasted six months. I enjoy listening to music, particularly, Jazz, and I am an avid collector of photography books.

Where did you get your photographic training?

I received my photographic education (1974-1975) at the City College of San Francisco, which had an extensive two year program and was staffed by an excellent faculty.

Why do you create?

It is a way to express myself, my view of the world, and how I see it, when words fail me.

Who has had an influence on your creative process?

In a nutshell, I would say, Morrie Camhi, one of my Instructors at CCSF, Henri Cartier-Bresson, Andre Kertesz, and Ann Jastrab, who has been a tremendous help to me over the last decade in regards to shaping my portfolio and connecting me to like minded photographers.

Please tell us about an image (not your own) that has stayed with you over time.

I would say that Henri Cartier-Bresson’s photograph, “Behind the Gare Saint-Lazare Paris, 1932“, has stayed with me because at the time that I first saw it in a class at City College, my exposure to other photographers work was pretty much limited to the West Coast F64 group.

What image of yours would you say taught you an important lesson?

My photograph,”Stairway, La Spezia, Italy, 1981″, because I stayed with the subject long enough to capture the “decisive moment”. In the first frame (of the total of three exposures) there were passersbys in the foreground as the gentleman was beginning to ascend the stairs, on the second frame, I then moved in a few feet and captured him about halfway up the stairs, to finally, the third frame, which turned out to be the strongest image of the sequence.

I also learned how to print the image to give it the most graphic visual impact

by cropping it slightly and by printing down the walls to frame the gentleman.

What makes a good day for you creatively speaking?

Pretty much anything to do with photography. By that, I mean, processing film, printing in the darkroom, photographing outside, editing, matting, or just reading about other artists or photography in general.

Please tell us about the work you submitted for the Rfotofolio Call.

The portfolio that I submitted is from my first trip to Italy back in 1981. It is my impression of a small town, Licciana Nardi and its environs. My objective was to try to capture and communicate the classic flavors and timeless relationships of the town, its people, and the surrounding countryside.

If you could spend a day with any other photographer or artist living or passed who would it be?

Henri Cartier-Bresson.

How important is the photographic community to you?

Very important. It provides an environment to share ideas, and to support one another as we strive to create and share our respective visions.

What equipment have you found essential in the making of your work?

My eyes and my reflexes.

Is there something in photography that you would like to try in the future?

Not really….. Photographically, I like the space that I am in right now.

Thank you Ernie.

To learn more about the work if Ernie Luppi please visit his IG page at Ernie Luppi.