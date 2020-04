Some of the artist we have met from past Denis Roussel Awards.

Burning Bush, 2018 © Luther Gerlach Offering, 2018 © Luther Gerlach Rose Valley Phoenix, 2018 © Luther Gerlach

Finestra 6 © Luther Gerlach Finestra 5 © Luther Gerlach Finestra 1 © Luther Gerlach

© Curran Broderick © Curran Broderick © Curran Broderick

Plait © Susan Bryant Italian Gesture #2 © Susan Bryant Will © Susan Bryant

Food and Flesh 1 © Karen Hymer Remnants 160 © Karen Hymer Remnants © Karen Hymer

Volunteer Lily © Diana Bloomfield Hydrangeas © Diana Bloomfield Iris in Bloom © Diana Bloomfield

Diana Bloomfield

Curran Broderick

Susan Bryant

Luther Gerlach

Karen Hymer

