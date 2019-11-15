We are continuing the A Way to Help campaign in 2019.

A Way to Help started in 2016 as an answer to the question, “How can we help?”

With the generous support of our readers, A Way to Help fundraising campaigns have sent grants to nine photographers. It provides grants to photographers who were affected by a natural disaster, health issues, theft or other issues.

We hope with your help we can show our support to more photographers this winter.

Thank you to everyone that has donated to A Way to Help. If you would like to participate in this years campaign any amount you can donate is greatly appreciated. Please use the Donate button on this post.

To learn more about our grants please visit Rfotofolio Grants and Awards.

Thank you for your support.

Rfotofolio is a non-profit, tax exempt 501( c )(3) organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.

To learn more about the photographers whose pictures are featured in this post please visit their pages by clicking on their names.

Tami Bone

David Brookover