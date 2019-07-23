Hillary © Christopher Bryson

Dauphine at Barracks © Christopher Bryson
Nine-0-Five Royal Cornstalk © Christopher Bryson
Life Never Ending Flow © Christopher Bryson

“Using white chalk, In the night, she scratched his name on the coarse gray wall, telling her love, describing its never ending nature, its eternal flow. It lasted, clinging like salve, until the rain came—a small morning storm, really—washing it away forever. The wet powder raced through the gutter like a white penny, rolling toward the river, the sea, eternity.”
Christopher Bryson

Chartres Window Dress © Christopher Bryson
Flora Savage © Christopher Bryson
Streetcar Inside © Christoper Bryson

“What is straight? A line can be straight, or a street, but the human heart, oh, no, it’s curved like a road through mountains.” A Streetcar Named DesireTennessee Williams

Kelly, Café Maspero French Quarter New Orleans, 2010 © Christopher Bryson

Last pull on the smoke, last coffee, before the shift starts.

Tsarina Cabildo,Alley, New Orleans © Christopher Bryson
Elizabeth © Christopher Bryson
Chef Dominique Catches some Morning Cool.Restaurant Angeline née Stella, and others French Quarter, 2015 © Christopher Bryson
She walks to the work Chartres Street New Orleans from The Labor Suite- How We Work — at Hotel Provincial © Christopher Bryson

 

