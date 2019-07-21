“Using white chalk, In the night, she scratched his name on the coarse gray wall, telling her love, describing its never ending nature, its eternal flow. It lasted, clinging like salve, until the rain came—a small morning storm, really—washing it away forever. The wet powder raced through the gutter like a white penny, rolling toward the river, the sea, eternity.”

Christopher Bryson

Today we share the work of photographer Christopher Bryson.

Would you please tell us a little about yourself?

Although my university training is in science and literature, I am a

photographer, writer, and graphic designer who lives in New Orleans,

Louisiana. I have lived in North Carolina, Ohio, California, New York

City, and an assortment of other locations for shorter periods of time.

My photographic work involves portraits of people in the French Quarter

and along the Mississippi River, as well as landscapes in California,

Louisiana, Texas, and Florida. Currently, I am interested in

occupations, labor, how people work, and how they transition to and from

the workplace. These proclivities, along with an ongoing inclination

toward street photography keep me involved.

Where did you get your photographic training?

I would have to suggest that early technical training came from my

father, and uncle who were both avid photographers, and from looking at

many pictures. A Brownie box camera, and a Kodak Pony 35 mm. were my

first cameras—my mother and father’s cameras, respectively.

Later, I learned, and have continued to learn, from other photographers who

produce work that I admire. These mentors are both living and dead, some

of which have become friends along the way.

“On the occasion of Ms. Elizabeth attempting to teach my dog, Jack, to sing, we made pictures, and passed a good time. Jack never learned to sing, per se, but he sure did like the way Elizabeth smelled, and sounded.” Christopher Bryson

Tsarina Cabildo,Alley, New Orleans © Christopher Bryson Chef Dominique Catches some Morning Cool.Restaurant Angeline née Stella, and others French Quarter, 2015 © Christopher Bryson

Why do you create?

This is an excellent question, but not one that I have often asked

myself. I usually ask ‘how,’ as opposed to ‘why.’ I suppose I create for

multiple reasons. I like to express how I feel. And, in the form of

photography and in writing, I like to record what I see. Specifically,

it is a sort of record, ‘proof,’ that I have observed—that I experienced

the thing—and sometimes I choose to expand that record with an extended

caption or other verse. This is generally not something I contemplate

until long after the picture is out of the camera.

“What is straight? A line can be straight, or a street, but the human heart, oh, no, it’s curved like a road through mountains.” Tennessee Williams, A Streetcar Named Desire

Who has had an influence on your creative process?

Well that could be a very long list. My parents, several university

professors, Kafka, Neruda, Borges, Chekhov, Tobias Wolff, Bukowski, and

photographer friends who have encouraged me and given guidance. Mostly,

these are people who have given me permission to become whoever I would

like to become. This has been a vitally important gift in my life, this

permission.

Please tell us about an image (not your own) that has stayed with you

over time.

That’s easy. The first one that comes to mind is the portrait by Édouard

Boubat. It does everything for me.



What image of yours would you say taught you an important lesson?

Hmm. That would be a photograph of a man in St. Augustine Catholic

Church, in Faubourg Tremé, in New Orleans, Louisiana. I was in the

church, after morning mass, to make pictures of people who had deep,

inter-generational roots that connected them to the church and the

community. Tremé is the oldest neighborhood of free people of color in

the United States, and the church itself has a long and rich history. I

was there in part to help gather family histories in celebration of the

300th anniversary of the city of New Orleans. The experience taught me

that it is better to get too close, than to not get close enough. After

that experience, I get very close to people when I shoot them. This was

not a small lesson, for me.

What makes a good day for you creatively speaking?

I am naturally a curious person, so most days are good for me. I feel

like it is a good day if I discover something new about myself and how I

process the world I live in, or if I discover something unexpected, or

unusual, about someone else.

If you could spend a day with any other photographer or artist living

or passed who would it be?

I’d enjoy hanging out with Georgia O’Keeffe and Alfred Stieglitz for a

day. Am I allowed a two-fer?

How important is the photographic community to you?

While not reclusive, I tend to work alone, and I enjoy the lack of

distractions when working in a solitary environment. So, if you had

asked me this question five years ago, I would have said, “Not at all

important.” But that is changing. This interview is proof of that.

What equipment have you found essential in the making of your work?

I’m not much of a technical photographer, so the equipment isn’t the

thing I think about very much. I like to have a camera that I will take

with me when I am on the move, out on the street. The SONY RX100 has

been good for me that way. Over the past year or so, I also bring along

a SONY A7RII more often. But I’m not much of a gear guy. I just need

something that will allow me to get what I want using ambient light.

Is there something in photography that you would like to try in the

future?

I’d like to learn, and experiment with working in a large format, wet

plate situation. But again, I would likely use it to make portraits of

people doing their work. Documenting people involved with labor is

exciting. And to me, there is a heroic aspect of this that activity that

could be tremendously majestic in the wet plate format.

Whats on the horizon?

I am just recently starting to show work in galleries, so I’m going to

try to do more of that if people are interested in seeing what I’m

seeing. And, I’ve been contemplating ideas for a book. Meanwhile, I’ll

just keep looking, seeing, and making a visual record of my experience.

I have ideas to explore.

