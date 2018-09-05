Today we share work from some of the amazing photographers we have met over the years through the Rfotofolio Call for Entry.

For the 2013 Call for Entry, we ask What is Beauty? We where honored to have France Scully Osterman as our juror.

© Mariana Bartolomeo Persona / Anima Series #1 © Annette Fournet Tomato Containers © Denis Roussel Winter © Vicki Wilson Hunt

Denis Roussel

Vicki Wilson Hunt

Annette Fournet

Mariana Bartolomeo

House of Atlas © Grace Weston © Patrica Bender © Mihai Florea © Willie Osterman Old Souls,2014 © Frang Dushaj

In 2014 Call for Entry Inspire we ask photographers “What inspires you?” and they answered. We thank Joanne Teasdale for being our juror.

Patricia Bender

Frang Dushaj

Mihai Florea

Willie Osterman

Grace Weston

Loved © e.e.mcollum Wonder © Angie McMonigal Hula at Figment Festival © Reuben Radding Bee Skeps ©Apple Tree © Barbara Moon Batista Symphony of the Ocean © Eduardo Fujii

The 2015 Call for Entry One was judged on a single image. Susan Spiritus was kind enough to be our juror.

Barbara Moon Batista

Eduardo Fujii

E. E. McCollum

Angie McMonigal

Reuben Radding

This year we are honoured to have Collier Brown, Fran Forman, and Aline Smithson as our jurors. To learn more please visit 2018 Rfotofolio Call for Entry.