My project, Fugue State, speaks to the potential loss of the tangible photograph in future generations. I observe my children, part of the most documented generation in history, creating thousands of images, but they will most likely have no physical photographs to pass down to their grandchildren.

Henry © Aline Smithson Charlotte © Aline Smithson

Julia © Aline Smithson Lisa © Aline Smithson

This loss of the photograph as object reflects the fading away of specific memories and identity, and the work created for this series sits in an in-between space of the future and the past. It speaks to chemicals and fingerprints and destruction. For this project, after capturing analog portraits, I have bleached my negatives, wounding the film stock in various ways and then reinterpreting them in the digital darkroom. I am looking for the beauty of impermanence but also recognition that physical photographic legacies may be lost.

As an analog photographer, I have watched my practice diminished and altered by the loss of materials and methodologies. Over the years I have collected and created hundreds of portraits, some acquired are almost a century old and it’s made me consider the formal portrait in the midst of the shifting sands of photography, the loss of the portrait photographer as a profession, the loss of photograph as object, and most importantly, the loss of photographic legacies.

Cory © Aline Smithson Melanesia © Aline Smithson

Featured Comments

“I have been thinking about this for years. The loss of the vernacular photograph is what bothers me the most, not the “good” photos, edited, printed, or stored in the Cloud, but the mistakes, the quirky, strange, undoctored, wild, loony, bizarre images that are being deleted willy nilly. Those are the pictures that reveal more of who we really are than how we would like to be remembered. Visual history is at the whim of fools and cynics. ” Liese Ricketts