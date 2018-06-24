Boys Diving into Surf, Coney Island, 1957, © Harold Feinstein Kids Riding the Whip © Harold Feinstein Screaming on the Cyclone, Coney Island, 1955, © Harold Feinstein Watching the Gyro, Coney Island, 1949,© Harold Feinstein Gestures © Matt Roberts Five and Five © Matt Roberts Running Boy © Matt Roberts Father,Son, and Sand © Matt Roberts To learn more about the work of these photographers please click on their names. Harold Feinstein Matt Roberts Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)