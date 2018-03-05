Lost Lake © Denis Roussel

2018 marks the formation of The Denis Roussel Award on Rfotofolio.

Denis lost his battle with cancer in 2017 and all of us lost the pleasure of seeing new work from this creative and resourceful artist. We wanted in some small way help continue his legacy, and so the Denis Roussel Award was formed.

Thank you to Rachel Wilson-Roussel for your encouragement and support.

The Denis Roussel Award

This year we are honored to have Jill Enfield as juror.

This award is for photographers whose work is based on the historical/alternative photographic processes.

Important Dates

March 5, 2018 we will start accepting submissions at rfotofolio@rfotofolio.org.

June 5, 2018 midnight CST is the deadline.

July 25, 2018 results will be announced on rfotofolio.org

What we need from you.

Your work must be in historical/alternative processes. This includes silver gelatin.

Please submit 6 to 10 images of your work, please submit 6 to 10 images to rfotofolio@rfotofolio.org.

The subject line of the email should read the Denis Roussel Award 2018.

Please include a statement about how you approach your work and what inspires you.



How to format your images

1. Size each image 1940 pixels on the long side at 72 dpi.

2. Label digital files in this manner: title_LastName_01, title_LastName_02, title_LastName_03, etc.

3. Save each image as a jpg

4. Attach your images to your email.

Application Fee

We are leaving the fee for entry as the amount you want to donate so that we do not exclude anyone. When you participate in our call for entry you are supporting Rfotofolio, our mission and grants. Thank you.

About Denis Roussel

We met Denis In 2013 when he entered our call What is Beauty?

Denis was born in 1976 in France. He studied chemical engineering in Rennes, France, before completing his MA and an MFA, both in photography, in the USA. He was known for his work in alternative processes , wet-plate collodion, cyanotypes and lumen printing. Denis shared his love of photography with his students, family and friends.

He worked on projects where the compost bin was his muse. Showing us that there is beauty everywhere, and took us out to see the stars in cyanotype.

To learn more about Denis Roussel please visit his page at Denis Roussel.

About Jill Enfield

Jill Enfield is a fine art photographer, author and educator. She is the author of

Jill Enfield’s Guide to Photographic Alternative Processes.



Jill Enfield’s work is in the permanent collections of The Amon Carter Museum of Art, Bellagio Hotel, Bibliothque Nationale, The Boca Raton Museum of Art, Canyon Ranch Spa and Resort, The Crocker Art Museum, The Florida Senate, The Toledo Museum of Art, and Museo de Arte Moderno de Medillin, Bogota and Cartagena, in Colombia.

To learn more about the work of Jill Enfield please visit her page at Jill Enfield.

A special thank you to our sponsors for participating and donating products to the award winner.

Carol Boss and Hahnemühle paper.

Jill Enfield for Jill Enfield’s Guide to Photographic Alternative Processes.

Mark Nelson and Precision Digital Negative.



Josephine Sacabo and Luna Press

Focal Press for a gift of books.

Rfotofolio Fund.