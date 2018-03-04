Globalization © Patti Levey

Rfotofolio is pleased to announce that the 2017-2018 A Way to Help Grant has been awarded to photographer Patti Levey. Thank you to our supporters.

Rfotofolio will be featuring an interview with Patti in the future.

Because of the generosity of our supporters, Rfotofolio is able to award grants to photographers who have experienced a hardship or physical challenge but are still working to continue their photographic endeavors.

