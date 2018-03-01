 

Walking In The Rain © Christopher Tamas Kovacs

Chrysler 1© Christopher Tamas Kovacs
Flatiron © Christopher Tamas Kovacs
Broadway Steam © Christopher Tamas Kovacs
McDonalds © Christopher Tamas Kovacs
Radio City 2 © Christopher Tamas Kovacs
Wellington © Christopher Tamas Kovacs

To learn more about the work of Chris Tamas Kovacs please visit his page at Chris Kovacs. 

One thought on “Christopher Kovacs Gallery

  1. Wonderful depictions of Manhattan. As a native NYer I appreciate what Christopher Kovacs has done here to capture not only the image of New York City but the feel and the anbience of it. I’m grateful and pleased to see his work.

    Like

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s