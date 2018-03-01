Walking In The Rain © Christopher Tamas Kovacs Chrysler 1© Christopher Tamas Kovacs Flatiron © Christopher Tamas Kovacs Broadway Steam © Christopher Tamas Kovacs McDonalds © Christopher Tamas Kovacs Radio City 2 © Christopher Tamas Kovacs Wellington © Christopher Tamas Kovacs To learn more about the work of Chris Tamas Kovacs please visit his page at Chris Kovacs. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)
One thought on “Christopher Kovacs Gallery”
Wonderful depictions of Manhattan. As a native NYer I appreciate what Christopher Kovacs has done here to capture not only the image of New York City but the feel and the anbience of it. I’m grateful and pleased to see his work.
LikeLike