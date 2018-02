© Joanne Teasdale

Joanne Teasdale is one of the photographers that make Depth of Field possible. Today we share some of the images from her Water and Women project.

© Joanne Teasdale

© Joanne Teasdale

” I see an intimate connection between women and water, an unassuming force at times, a quiet understanding and a similar strength”. Joanne Teasdale.

© Joanne Teasdale

To learn more about the Water and Women project please visit Women and Water Project.

To learn more about Joanne Teasdale please visit her page at Joanne Teasdale.