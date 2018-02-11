The Storeys of Houses 3 © Melanie Walker

Melanie Walker is one of the photographers that make the Depth of Field exhibition special. Melanie Walker’s work proves that photography cannot be contained and is always evolving.

I think it’s so important to step out of one’s comfort zone and keep taking risks. I see so many artists who get locked in by the marketplace and either get pigeon-holed or pigeon-hole themselves….  The curse of style.” Melanie Walker

Puppet installation © Melanie Walker
Head of the House © Melanie Walker
Bedtime Stories © Melanie Walker

To read our interview with Melanie Walker please click on Melanie Walker.

To learn more about Depth of Field please visit Depth of Field.

 

