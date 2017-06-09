“The medium of photography can record not only what the eyes see, but that which the mind’s eye sees as well. The camera is not only an extension of the eye, but of the brain. It can see sharper, farther, nearer, slower, faster than the eye. It can see by invisible light. It can see in the past, present, and future. Instead of using the camera only to reproduce objects, I wanted to use it to make what is invisible to the eye, visible.” – Wynn Bullock
To learn more about the work of Aryan Chappell please visit his page at Aryan Chappell.
2 thoughts on “Aryan Chappell Gallery”
Wonderful interlude in the middle of a morning cluttered with people, littered with their abandoned objects, incessant demands, dysphoric expressions. Thank you.
Thank you. Amazing what photography can do .
