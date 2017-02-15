Image in banner Color Light Abstraction,1075 Wynn Bullock © Bullock Family Photography, LLC

The Rfotofolio Annual Call for Entry 2017

Everyone views a photograph in a different way, so this year we are pleased to say we have invited three jurors to view the work along with us at Rfotofolio. Barbara Bullock-Wilson, David Carol, and Willie Osterman. We are honored they accepted our invitation.

This is an open call. All media are welcome, including but not limited to traditional film, digital, collage, and alternative processes.

Finalist will be included in our on-line gallery, future interviews, future publications, and future exhibitions.

Timeline

Feb 16th 2017 we will start accepting entries at rfotofolio@rfotofolio.org.

May 5th 2017 midnight CST will be the deadline.

June 25th 2017 results will be announced on rfotofolio.org.

Steps to Enter

Pay with our Paypal button. We are leaving the fee for entry as the amount you want to donate so that we will not exclude anyone. When you participate in our call for entry you are supporting the Rfotofolio Fund. Thank you.

Send us up to seven images with your Paypal invoice number, e-mail address, website address (optional). Email them to rfotofolio@rfotofolio.org with Call for Entry in the subject line.

How to prepare your files

Prepare your files with the following specifications:

Longest dimension should not exceed 1400 pixels; (minimum 600 px width)

Saved as a JPEG at a setting of 12.

No Watermarks / Copyright Units / Logos on image files.

File naming is as follows.

LAST NAME _FIRST NAME_ TITLE.jpg , for example Smith_John_Carousal_.jpg

Email them with your Paypal invoice number to rfotofolio@rfotofolio.org with Call for Entry in the subject line.

Eligibility

Our calls for entry are open to all photographers world-wide, both amateur and professional. Rfotofolio invites photographers working in all mediums, styles and schools of thought to participate.

Use Rights

Each artist retains all copyrights to their own images. Artist’s attribution is provided with any use. By submitting work, artists whose submissions are chosen grant Rfotofolio the right to use their images for the purpose of promoting the artist, promoting future calls for entry, future interviews, publications and programs.Images may also be placed on social networks for Rfotofolio with artist attribution. By entering this call for entry you are allowing Rfotofolio to publish your images on our site.

About the Jurors

Barbara Bullock-Wilson is the oldest daughter of photographers Wynn and Edna Bullock. Through her family, she was exposed to the creative process at an early age and her interest in it has continued to deepen through studies in psychology, philosophy, and spirituality, as well as, the pursuit of her own writing career in the areas of early childhood education, natural history, and photography.

She has written and edited many articles and books on the life and work of each of her parents and she has organized several major exhibitions featuring their imagery. She has also been an active supporter of the photographic community as a presenter, workshop facilitator, consultant, and writer. Since 2001, she has served as manager of the Bullock family photographic estate.

David J. Carol is a photographer, writer, curator, editor, teacher, lecturer and publisher. He attended the School of Visual Arts and The New School for Social Research where he studied under Lisette Model. He was the first assignment photographer for The Image Bank photo agency (now part of Getty Images) at the age of 26. He recently retired after 25 plus years as the Director of Photography at Outfront Media (formerly CBS Outdoor) to become the Editor-in-Chief of Peanut Press Books.

He loves giving photographers a platform to share and discuss their work with the photographic community. He is able to do this as a contributing writer to Rangefinder Magazine and PDN as well as doing portfolio reviews at such varied venues as The Palm Springs Photo Festival, PhotoPlus Expo in NYC, ASMP Fine Art, APA, Filter Photo Festival in Chicago, Slow Exposures Festival in Georgia, The Center for Fine Art Photography in Colorado and The Savannah College of Art and Design.

David is the author of four monographs, …, ALL MY LIES ARE TRUE…, “THIS IS WHY WE CAN’T HAVE NICE THINGS!” and his latest book, NO PLAN B. He also recently completed a trilogy of books, “Where’s the Monkey?”, “Here’s the Deal!” and “All My Pictures Look the Same.” with Cafe Royal Books, London.

David’s other work experiences include editing and sequencing photo books, curating photo shows, and being a Judge for contests at multiple magazines and universities, including the prestigious PDN Photo Annual since 2003. He has also given lectures/workshops on his own work and photography in general at SCAD, SVA, ASMP, photo-eye gallery, The Center for Alternative Photography: Penumbra Foundation, Out of Chicago Festival, PhotoPlus Expo, Filter Photo Festival, SlowExposure Festival and The Center for Fine Art Photography to mention a few. David’s photographs and/or books are in the permanent collections of over 50 libraries and museums.

Willie Osterman earned a BFA and MFA in photography and is a professor and chair of Fine Art Photography at Rochester Institute of Technology. He worked as a contract photographer for the Eastman Kodak Company.

His publication Déjà View: A Cultural Re-Photographic Survey of Bologna, Italy in its second edition is now out of print.

During his sabbatical for the year of 2010 he received a Fulbright Scholars Award to develop a Master’s Degree program and teach at the Academy of the Dramatic Arts, University of Zagreb, Croatia.

He has over 80 exhibitions in the US, Italy, Turkey, Austria, China and Croatia. His work is included, among others, in the collections of the International Museum of Photography at the George Eastman House, The Museum of Contemporary Photography in Chicago, the University of New Mexico Museum of Art, and the Alinari Photographic Archive in Florence, Italy.

We look forward to seeing your work.

Art can make a difference.

To learn more about the jurors please click on their names.

