Rfotofolio is pleased to share news that photographer and cinematographer Chuck Davis is the 2017 recipient of the NOGI award for Arts. We have been honored to share Chuck’s work and his friendship.

From the Academy of Underwater Arts and Science:

From Arctic Alaska and Greenland, to Antarctica and the Amazon, Chuck Davis has worked for nearly four decades as a marine/underwater cinematographer and still photographer. For some 20 years, he was a freelance contractor with the Cousteau filming teams working with the late Jacques-Yves Cousteau and his son Jean-Michel aboard vessels Alcyone and Calypso.

Chuck Davis has worked as a director of photography and/or camera operator on numerous IMAX feature films including the Academy Award-nominated, Alaska: Spirit of the Wild and The Living Sea (underwater/marine scenes of Monterey Bay). Davis’ documentary experience also includes projects for the BBC, National Geographic Television, NBC/Universal, Discovery/Learning Channel, and the dome theater production, Who We Are, filmed for the Smithsonian’s National Museum for the American Indian.

Chuck Davis’ still photographs have been widely published and are included in several private and corporate collections including the permanent collection of the national Mariners’ Museum in Newport News, VA. He is also the author/photographer of California Reefs (Chronicle Books) and has earned degrees in fisheries biology from the University of Massachusetts/Amherst and in filmmaking from the Brooks Institute.

About the Academy of Underwater Arts and Science:

The AUAS is an international, multidisciplinary, non-profit organization dedicated to recognizing pioneers and leaders who have had a global impact on the exploration, enjoyment, safety, and preservation of the underwater world. AUAS is committed to supporting its members as they pass on the stewardship of the sea to future generations.

© Chuck Davis Sea Nettles #19 © Chuck Davis Phil Descending, Outer Pinnacles Reef, Carmel Bay © Chuck Davis

